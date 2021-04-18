Stabbing victim seriously injured in attack near gas works

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A stabbing attack has left a man seriously ill in hospital.

Police Scotland said the 29-year-old was being treated for a “number of stab wounds in the arms and chest” after an incident on a dirt track near the gas works off Castlegreen Street in Dumbarton at about 10.20pm on Saturday, April 17.

The victim is in a serious condition at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police particularly want to identify two men, both aged around 17 to 20-years-old thought to be involved in the attack.

One is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build, wearing dark trainers, dark jogging bottoms and a dark top – either a hoodie or jacket – with the hood up.

The second man is described as being 5ft 5in tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark trainers, jogging bottoms and a grey jacket, made of a synthetic, shiny material, with the hood up.

DC Aislinn MacLeod of Clydebank Police Station said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“If you were in the area and saw or heard something suspicious then please get in touch. Similarly if you were driving in the area and may have dashcam footage then please review this and come forward if you believe you can help our investigation.”