No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland, latest figures show

by Press Association
April 18 2021, 2.33pm
More than half of Scotland’s population have now had at least one does of the coronavirus vaccine (Jacob King/PA)
Scotland has recorded a further 211 cases of coronavirus, the latest daily figures have revealed.

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths reported as being linked to the virus – although registry offices are generally closed at the weekend.

Figures published on Sunday showed that 1.6% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive

A total of 2,744,231 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – an increase of 10,844 on the previous day.

There are now 738,420 have received their second dose, a rise of 22,706 on Saturday’s total.

