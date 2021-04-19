Four men injured in football pitch disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four men have been injured in a disturbance at a football pitch in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 6.40pm on Friday at the John Paul Academy football park, Arrochar Street.

Two men, both aged 18, sustained serious facial injuries and were treated in hospital.

Appeal following serious assaults, Arrochar Street We are appealing after 4 men were injured following a disturbance at the John Paul Academy football park, around 6.40pm on Friday 16 Apr. Call 101 if you can help, quoting Inc 3229 of 16/4/21 More: https://t.co/cibJzi3gze pic.twitter.com/xCRwqMKVuS — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) April 19, 2021

Another two men, both aged 19, were also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Peter Lagan, of Maryhill Police Station, said: “Four people were injured during this incident, two of whom required hospital treatment, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“There were a number of people around at the time and I would ask anyone who has yet not spoken to officers to get in touch.”