Four men injured in football pitch disturbance

Four men have been injured in a disturbance at a football pitch in Glasgow.
The incident happened at about 6.40pm on Friday at the John Paul Academy football park, Arrochar Street.
Two men, both aged 18, sustained serious facial injuries and were treated in hospital.
Another two men, both aged 19, were also injured but did not require hospital treatment.
Detective Constable Peter Lagan, of Maryhill Police Station, said: “Four people were injured during this incident, two of whom required hospital treatment, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“There were a number of people around at the time and I would ask anyone who has yet not spoken to officers to get in touch.”
