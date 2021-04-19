No new Covid-19 deaths recorded but 232 new cases, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,642.

Register offices are generally closed at weekends, meaning figures on Monday’s can often be artificially low.

1,882,908 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 232 to 223,914 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,642 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrC7f5XHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArSHI2 pic.twitter.com/5OwLol2mD7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 19, 2021

The statistics show 232 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 223,914.

A total of 1.6% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive.

There are 104 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 14 people are in intensive care.

A total of 2,747,694 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 757,115 have received their second dose.