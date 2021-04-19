World pipe band championships cancelled again due to coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The World Pipe Band Championships 2021 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

About 200 bands from across the globe usually compete in the event, which was due to take place in Glasgow this August but is now expected to return in 2022.

It is the second year the championships have been cancelled because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, having previously been held in the city every year since 1986.

RSPBA News Item: World Championships – CANCELLED for 2021 https://t.co/YsKefEQ55L via @rspbahq — RSPBA Headquarters (@RSPBAHQ) April 19, 2021

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “The World Pipe Band Championships is the competition where bands, pipers and drummers want to test themselves against the very best.

“It is a showcase for the best bands in the world and it is evident getting bands ready to play the toughest competition in the world and get them to Glasgow is impossible this year.

“Everyone involved is naturally disappointed but we remain hopeful we can stage the Worlds, as we know them, in 2022.”

The World Pipe Band Championships is delivered on behalf of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association by the charity Glasgow Life.

It is supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate.