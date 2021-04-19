Girl, 14, seriously hurt after being struck by car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage girl has suffered serious injuries after being struck by an Audi in Dumfries.

The incident happened at about 2.45pm on Saturday on the A76 Dumfries to Kilmarnock road, near to the junction with C6N road towards Loch Ettrick.

It involved a grey Audi A6 and a 14-year-old girl who was a pedestrian.

The teenager sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Children’s Hospital in Glasgow where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver and occupants of the Audi were uninjured.

Sergeant Jonathan Edgar, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquires into this crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forwards,

“I would ask motorists using the A76 on Saturday afternoon and who may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident.”

Officers remained on the scene for several hours for a collision investigation to be carried out and the road reopened at about 10pm.