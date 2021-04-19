College lecturers in Scotland to stage further strikes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

College lecturers in Scotland are to hold further strikes this week, the college employers’ group has said.

Lecturers are striking on Tuesday and Wednesday after a ballot carried out by the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA), said the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association.

The organisations have been embroiled in a long-running dispute about claims that the job of “lecturer” was threatened with being replaced with lower-paid roles such as “instructor” and “assessor”.

But on Monday, the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association called it an “unfounded allegation”, adding: “This has never been the case, and the EIS-FELA have accepted this.

“The ongoing industrial action is therefore completely unnecessary.”

It added in a statement: “There is only one outstanding issue still to be finalised. This is around the wording of a national role profile for lecturers, which both sides are supportive of.”

The group said it had “requested that discussions continue to gain further clarification on how the role profile would be used”.

An Employers’ Association spokeswoman said: “We know students are worried, however colleges are taking steps to ensure that disruption for individuals will be at an absolute minimum at this critical time in the academic year.

“The EIS-FELA has refused repeated requests to suspend the strikes while meaningful discussions carry on – national industrial action is wholly unnecessary.”

College lecturers went on strike at the end of last month and there have been three days of industrial action to date this year, with around four in 10 lecturers in the country taking part, it is understood.

EIS-FELA has been contacted for comment.