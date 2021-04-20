Woman hit by sofa dropped from roof tells of being in pain every day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman seriously injured by a sofa dropped from a roof has said she suffers pain every day and cannot work after having a metal plate fitted in her spine.

Edita Butkeviciute, 31, was hit by the falling couch on December 7 2019 in Aberdeen, after leaving her work at a nail bar to make a call.

Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, admitted culpable and reckless conduct at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday in their absence, a court official confirmed.

The pair had been moving the piece of furniture.

The indictment states that at Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street they dropped a sofa from the rooftop, causing it to strike Ms Butkeviciute to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment, the court official confirmed.

They will be sentenced on May 31.

In a statement issued through Digby Brown Solicitors, Lithuanian national Ms Butkeviciute said: “It’s been more than a year since my injuries and I still have metal plates in my spine.

“I’m in pain every day, cannot sit straight for longer than 40 minutes and I’m not able to go back to work.

“I am glad these two men admitted what happened so other people can learn an important lesson because you can’t go about throwing things from windows – people can get seriously hurt and what happened to me proves that.

“I’ve been helped a lot by my sister-in-law and my best friend and I am grateful for their support but I would now like my privacy respected so I can focus on my physical recovery.”