Man in critical condition after being trapped under van in Montrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after becoming trapped underneath a van he was working on in Angus.

The incident happened at about 4.10pm on Thursday at Ferry Road in Montrose.

The 43-year-old was working underneath a Citroen Relay van when the vehicle moved and trapped him.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to serious injuries, with his condition described as critical but stable by medical staff.

Road policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Montrose. The incident happened around 4.10pm on Thursday, 22 April at Ferry Road in the town. More: https://t.co/TDXHJUib3c pic.twitter.com/D2q97NtOu8 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) April 23, 2021

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“If you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage or any private CCTV then we would ask you to review this and pass on anything of note to police.

“Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2305 of April 22.”