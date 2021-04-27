Three taken to hospital after motorcyclists attacked in car park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men were taken to hospital after a group of motorcyclists were attacked in a Stirling town car park.

Police were called to a disturbance in Station Road, Callander, at around 5.45pm on Sunday.

A group of men had been attacked and three were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and some had their faces covered.

They left the scene in numerous vehicles including a bronze Suzuki car, a black Mitsubishi car, a silver Vauxhall car and a motorcycle.

Detective Sergeant William Harley said: “This incident has left three men with serious injuries.

“We are asking if anyone was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed this to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist with our investigation, particularly that of Station Road and Main Street, Callander, to come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2918 of Sunday 25 April 2021.”