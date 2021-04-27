Woman raped near pond in afternoon attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman was raped near a pond in Perth during an attack on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened between 5pm and 7pm close to the duck pond at Annat Road in Gannochy.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on the 52-year-old, saying there were groups of people around at the time.

The suspect is described as white, clean shaven, 6ft, medium build, with short light brown/auburn hair, aged in his 40s.

Appeal following serious sexual assault, Gannochy area of Perth We are appealing after a woman, 52, sustained a serious sexual assault near the duck pond off Annat Rd, Perth, 5pm-7pm Sat 24th. Call 101 if you can help – inc 3447 of 24/4/21 More: https://t.co/InXT44YB7D pic.twitter.com/FvOqTf3IrP — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) April 26, 2021

He is said to have been wearing a round-neck grey T-shirt with plain, camel-coloured chinos and dark brown loafer-style shoes.

Detective Inspector Paul Riley said: “Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area and working to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“There were groups of people out and about at the time and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage that could help to contact us.

“If you have information that could assist our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident 3447 of Saturday 24 April 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”