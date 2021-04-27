Two men seriously assault teenager in unprovoked attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have seriously assaulted a teenager during an unprovoked attack in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday on a footpath at the Saltings, near to Portpatrick Road in Old Kilpatrick.

A 16-year-old boy was approached by two men who pushed him to the ground and seriously assaulted him.

The injured youth was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for his injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The first suspect is described as white, aged between 18 and 20 years, around 5ft 10in and of slim build with short, light-brown hair.

The second suspect is described as white, aged between 18 and 20 years, around 5ft 7in with short, dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing dark-framed glasses.

Detective Constable Kirsteen McDaid said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on this young man as he was making his way to meet his family on Saturday evening.

“The two men responsible were with three women aged between 18 and 20 years of age and I would ask these women to contact police in relation to this investigation.

“Officers have been carrying out inquiries which includes gathering and viewing CCTV footage from in and around the local area to identify those involved.”