Man charged after two teenagers assaulted while playing football in the park

By Press Association
April 27 2021, 1.58pm
Police said a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assaults (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has been charged after two teenagers were left with head injuries in an attack while they played football in the park.

A 16-year-old boy’s injury was serious and his 15-year-old friend’s minor. Both required hospital treatment.

Police said the two boys were playing football in Howden Park in Livingston, West Lothian, with a group of friends when they were assaulted at around 6pm on Saturday.

Following a public appeal, officers charged a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with the assaults.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, Police Scotland Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

“We continue to work with community partners regarding any and all possible youth-related disorder in Howden Park, and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police by calling 101.”