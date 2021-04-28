Man found dead in Glasgow street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in a street in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Granville Street in the Charing Cross area at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're currently in attendance on Granville Street following a report of a sudden death of a 55y/o man. Enquiries are at an early stage and surrounding streets into Granville Street are closed. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident no. 0287 of 28th April pic.twitter.com/czxFuRCdsi — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) April 28, 2021

Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The road was closed at North Street into Berkeley Street and at Sauchiehall Street into Granville Street while officers carried out investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0287 of April 28.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.30am on Wednesday, 28 April, officers were called to a report of a sudden death of a 55 year-old man in Granville Street, Glasgow.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”