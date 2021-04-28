Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Man found dead in Glasgow street

By Press Association
April 28 2021, 9.26am Updated: April 28 2021, 6.06pm
Police said enquiries are continuing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances (PA)
An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in a street in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Granville Street in the Charing Cross area at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The road was closed at North Street into Berkeley Street and at Sauchiehall Street into Granville Street while officers carried out investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0287 of April 28.

