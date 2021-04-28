Weekly Covid deaths in Scotland total 23 as restrictions ease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scotland’s weekly coronavirus deaths have fallen slightly once again, according to the latest figures, as restrictions are eased across the country.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 23 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 19 and 25, down one on the previous week.

It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,078.

#NRSStats show as at 25 April, 10,078 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where #COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 23 deaths were registered 19–25 April, a decrease of one death from the previous week. See our report here: https://t.co/Kos5k0XGkQ pic.twitter.com/QAwYpPfLGm — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) April 28, 2021

Of the deaths recorded this week, 18 occurred in hospital, three in care homes and two at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Seven were in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, four were in Lanarkshire, three occurred in both Lothian and Tayside, there were two deaths in Ayrshire & Arran and in Grampian, and a single death was recorded in both Fife and the Forth Valley.

At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in City of Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire – with three each.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

1,910,765 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 204 to 225,683 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,654 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/qzrLAeIV2h — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 28, 2021

In those daily statistics, one further death was confirmed on Wednesday, with the death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – at 7,654.

Scottish Government figures also recorded 204 new cases, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 225,683, with the daily test positivity rate at 0.9% – down from 1.0% on Tuesday and 1.7% on Monday.

There are 75 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down six in 24 hours, and 12 patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.

A total of 2,789,978 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,142,947 have received their second dose.

(PA Graphics)

The latest figures were published in the week the country moved to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions.

Cafes, beer gardens, non-essential shops and museums have started reopening as a result of continued suppression of coronavirus and the success of the vaccine rollout.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales is also now permitted again, with tourist accommodation able to welcome back visitors.

It is hoped Scotland will move to Level 2 on May 17.