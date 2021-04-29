Murder victim may have died hours before body was found – police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man found murdered in a Glasgow flat may have died several hours before his body was discovered, police have said.

Craig Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, just before 6pm last Thursday.

Police inquiries so far suggest the 45-year-old was last seen entering the building where he lived at 7.25pm the night before.

Around 60 people were spoken to by police during an operation in the area this week.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our inquiries have so far established that Mr Shaw was murdered between 7.25pm on Wednesday and 5.55pm on Thursday.

“We believe he may have been deceased for several hours before his body was discovered. He sustained a brutal attack and we are determined to trace whoever is responsible and bring them to justice.

“Mr Shaw was well-known locally and I believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for his murder.

“On Wednesday afternoon, officers carried out a stop-and-speak operation to prompt the memories of members of the public who may have been in the same area last week. This was a worthwhile exercise and I have been encouraged by the response from the public.

“Around 60 people were spoken to and we are currently assessing the information they provided. Everyone was very co-operative and understood the importance of this operation and I would like to thank them for their assistance.”

A week after Mr Shaw’s death, officers are appealing for information again in the hope the public can help inquiries.

Mr Miller added: “We are continuing to carry out door-to-door inquiries and review CCTV footage from in and around the area. I am appealing to anyone who was in the Jedworth Road area between 7.25pm on Wednesday April 21 and 5.55pm on Thursday April 22 to come forward.

“In particular, I am urging anyone who visited the building where Mr Shaw lived between these times to contact us if you have not already spoken to officers.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage of those coming and going from the building and would encourage anyone who visited during those times to make themselves known so that they can be eliminated from inquiries.

“Please do not assume that we know the information you may hold. Any piece of information you have – no matter how small or insignificant you think it is – could be vital to our investigation and may help us complete the bigger picture. I can assure you that any information you provide will be treated with the utmost confidence.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to identify whoever is responsible. A highly visible police presence is in place in the area and that will remain while our investigation continues.

“If you have any concerns or information in connection with our investigation, please speak to our officers who will be carrying out patrols.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of April 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

A website giving members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team has also been set up and is available at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S12-PO1.