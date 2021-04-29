Man dies after being trapped under van during repair work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after being pinned under a van he was repairing.

Dariusz Zamylko, 44, was working under a Citroen Relay last Thursday afternoon when it moved and he became trapped underneath, police said.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident in Ferry Road, Montrose, Angus, but he died six days later on Wednesday.

Medical staff had last week described his condition as “critical but stable”.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on April 22, Police Scotland said.