Motorcyclist seriously injured as bike hits tree

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after his bike left the road and hit a tree.
Police said the 54-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment following the crash on Thursday morning.
He was riding a red Honda CRF1000 when it left the road at around 10.05am on the B777, just south of the junction with the B775 for Lugton, North Ayrshire.
The road was closed while the crash was investigated but it has since reopened.
Sergeant Ian Thornton, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit in Irvine, said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash.
“We would urge anyone who may have information which could help to come forward.
“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone else who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0774 of April 29.”
