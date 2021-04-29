Fresh appeal after woman raped at beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a woman was raped at a beauty spot in Perth.

The victim, in her 50s, was attacked close to the duck pond at Annat Road in Gannochy last Saturday evening when people were likely to have been nearby, Police Scotland said.

The suspect is described as white, clean-shaven, 6ft and of medium build, with short light brown or auburn hair, and aged in his 40s.

He was wearing a grey round-necked T-shirt with camel-coloured chinos and brown loafers.

Detective Inspector Paul Riley said: “This area is overlooked by houses, and there are football pitches and tennis courts nearby which are likely to have been getting used at the time when this attack happened.

“It is now believed this attack took place between 5.55pm and 7pm on Saturday evening (on) April 24.

“We are again asking for anyone who may have been in the area to come forward if they saw or heard anything which might help us in this investigation.”

He also appealed to anyone who may have seen the victim to come forward.

Officers also want to trace a man seen speaking to the woman apparently offering her help at around 6.35pm near the junction of Strathmore Street and Isla Court.

He is described as a man in his 40s, about 5ft 10in, with brown greying hair and was wearing a denim shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 3447 of Saturday April 24, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.