Police bid to trace driver of crashed car

Detectives are trying to trace the driver of a car which came off a road and hit a telephone pole, leaving a teenage passenger injured.

Police Scotland said the vehicle left the A932 near Rescobie Loch, close to Forfar, Angus, before dawn on Friday.

Officers were called at around 4.30am and believe the driver, who left the scene, is likely to be injured.

The 16-year-old male passenger was found injured nearby and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Inspector Gillian Thomson, from Forfar police station, said: “This was a significant collision and we are concerned for the wellbeing of the driver, who is likely to be injured.

“The welfare of this person is our priority and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace them and establish whether they require hospital treatment.

“I would appeal directly to the driver, or anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 0295 of Friday April 30.