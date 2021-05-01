Biker dies after crashing into tree

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a tree in North Ayrshire.
The 54-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash on the B777 on Thursday.
His red Honda hit a tree after leaving the road just south of the junction with the road for Lugton.
Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Saturday and they appealed for information.
