Biker dies after crashing into tree

By Press Association
May 1 2021, 2.27pm
Police Scotland said the man died in hospital (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a tree in North Ayrshire.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash on the B777 on Thursday.

His red Honda hit a tree after leaving the road just south of the junction with the road for Lugton.

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Saturday and they appealed for information.