SNP set for Holyrood majority, poll suggests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Nicola Sturgeon is set to win a majority at the Scottish Parliament election on Thursday, according to a new poll.

The survey for The Herald by BMG Research suggests the SNP is set to win 68 seats while other projections show the Alba Party will take two seats, once the regional distribution of its support is taken into account.

Meanwhile, the poll suggests the Greens will pick up nine seats – meaning Holyrood would have 79 pro-independence MSPs out of 129.

Robert Struthers, head of polling at BMG, told the newspaper: “There is no question that the SNP will be returned as the largest party in Holyrood next week, but their prospect of a majority remains on a knife-edge.

“With little movement since our last poll in mid-March, there is no real evidence that any party has gathered significant momentum ahead of voters casting their ballots next week.

“Using a uniform seat calculator – a general guide of estimating how votes might translate into seats – our numbers suggest that the SNP could win a small majority of seven, thanks to a close to clean sweep of constituencies.”

BMG polled 1,023 Scots aged 16 or over between April 27 and 30.

It found the SNP will take a 28-point lead in the Holyrood constituency vote on 49%, Labour on 21%, the Scottish Conservatives on 19%, and the Liberal Democrats on 9%.

(PA Graphics)

It said the SNP is on 37% on the regional list, the Tories are on 22%, Labour on 17%, the Lib Dems on 8%, the Greens on 9%, Alba on 4%, and Reform UK on 1%.

The company’s previous survey for The Herald, carried out between March 16 and 19, found the SNP would win 66 seats, the Tories 27, Labour 20, the Greens eight, and the Lib Dems eight.

Meanwhile, a separate poll for Scotland on Sunday found 34% of voters believe the SNP has handled education well, with 39% believing it was handled badly, giving the SNP a net rating of minus five.

The SNP was also found to have performed badly on crime at minus four, with Brexit at minus three and housing policy at minus one.

However, voters overall were pleased with the SNP’s record in government, according to the poll by Savanta ComRes.

A total of 1,001 Scots aged 16 or over were interviewed between April 23 and 27 for the survey.