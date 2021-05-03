No new Covid-19 deaths recorded but 132 new cases, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,660.

Register offices are generally closed at weekends, meaning figures on Mondays can often be lower than usual.

1,924,997 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 132 to 226,505 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,660 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/tSpk1BoSy6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 3, 2021

The statistics show 132 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, with 1.5% of all tests coming back as positive.

A total of 2,824,955 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,326,599 have received their second dose.

A statement on the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 website said figures for hospital numbers and other data would not be updated on Monday due to the bank holiday.

It said: “On Monday May 3 (public holiday), daily updates will be published to provide headline statistics on new cases, test positivity rate, deaths and vaccinations (in line with our weekend reporting).

“There will be no updates to the remaining statistics. These will be updated on Tuesday May 4.”