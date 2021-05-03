Maid of honour and Kindertransport evacuee among Boswell Book Festival writers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A maid of honour to the Queen, the son of a rock star and a Kindertransport evacuee are among those who will be talking about their lives at a book festival dedicated to biography and memoir.

Billed as the only festival of its kind in the world, the Boswell Book Festival is named after James Boswell, whose landmark work Life of Samuel Johnson revolutionised biography.

The festival, held on June 10-14, is moving online this year.

Lady Anne Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation and a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret for more than 30 years, is one of the writers at the festival, discussing her best-selling memoir Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown.

Charlie Gilmour, the adopted son of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, is also on the bill and will discus Featherhood, his memoir about fatherhood and caring for an abandoned magpie.

Charlie Gilmour is also appearing at the festival (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other authors appearing are Kindertransport evacuee and acclaimed journalist Hella Pick, advocate for LGBT rights Mohsin Zaidi, and comedian Janey Godley.

Journalist Alex Renton will discuss his forthcoming book Blood Legacy, which investigates his Ayrshire family’s history as slave and plantation owners, with Sir Geoff Palmer who is a descendant of slavery in Jamaica.

Sir Geoff was 15 when he joined his mother in the UK after she arrived on the Empire Windrush ship in 1948.

The human rights activist is currently leading the group investigating the street names, monuments and buildings of Edinburgh and was recently appointed chancellor of Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University, where he is professor emeritus.

Professor Sir Geoff Palmer of Heriot-Watt University will speak at the festival (Sir Geoff Palmer/PA)

Festival hosts include broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson and presenter James Naughtie.

Before each free online session excerpts from Boswell’s work will be read by actor Bill Paterson.

Festival director Caroline Knox said she has “never been more grateful for our unique theme of biography and memoir than in planning this exciting first online festival”.

She added: “Not only will we showcase a rich choice of home-grown talent but the lack of geographical borders has allowed me to search further afield to find speakers and new partnerships from America and Canada to Australia and Italy – even including one with our namesake, the Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee.”