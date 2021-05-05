No Covid deaths recorded in two-thirds of local authority areas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two-thirds of Scotland’s council areas recorded no coronavirus deaths in the last seven days, according to the latest weekly figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 19 deaths related to Covid-19 were registered between April 26 and May 2, down four on the previous week.

It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,097.

Twenty of the country’s 32 local authorities did not record a death involving Covid-19 in that week.

#NRSStats show as at 2 May, 10,097 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 19 deaths were registered between 26 April and 2 May, a decrease of four deaths https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 pic.twitter.com/E1rgaHDosW — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) May 5, 2021

The largest numbers of deaths were recorded in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire – three each – with two in Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Eleven of the latest deaths recorded took place in hospital, seven in care homes and one at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “We continue to see a progressive decline in the number of deaths involving Covid-19 since January and while that trend is very welcome, I am mindful that each represents a painful loss for a family in Scotland.

“There were 1,035 deaths in total from all causes this week, 5% lower than the five-year average.”

(PA Graphics)

No new deaths were confirmed in the daily statistics on Wednesday, with the death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remaining at 7,660.

The Scottish Government figures recorded 85 new cases of the virus, however Public Health Scotland said it was aware of data flow issues from UK Government testing sites since around 3pm on Tuesday.

A statement said the issue could be the reason for the lower number of cases reported and it is being investigated.

The total number of positive cases since the start of the outbreak is now 226,729, while the daily test positivity rate was 0.8% with the same caveat.

There are 69 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 11 in 24 hours, and 11 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

A total of 2,846,834 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,373,882 have had their second.