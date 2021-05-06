Man seriously injured in stabbing near Paisley polling station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attack near a polling station in Paisley, but police stressed the assault was not related to the election.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after they responded to reports of a stabbing in Broomlands Street at around 9.15am on Thursday.

The 50-year-old man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the attack was not related to the nearby polling station or the election.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross said: “This has been a targeted attack, with the two individuals known to each other, and one is now in a very serious condition in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, has dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 0666 of May 6.”