Teenager appears in court after man stabbed near gas works

A teenager has appeared in court charged with assault to danger of life after a 29-year-old man was stabbed near a gas works last month.

The incident happened on a dirt track near the gas works off Castlegreen Street, Dumbarton, on April 17.

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and treated for a number of stab wounds to the arms and chest.

Nathan Reid, 18, was charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life when he appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.