Man charged after attack near polling station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 26-year-old has been charged after a man was attacked near a polling station in Paisley.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Broomlands Street in the Renfrewshire town at around 9.15am on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police stressed the incident was not related to the nearby polling station or the election.