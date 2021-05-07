Man charged after attack near polling station

A 26-year-old has been charged after a man was attacked near a polling station in Paisley.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Broomlands Street in the Renfrewshire town at around 9.15am on Thursday.
A 50-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police stressed the incident was not related to the nearby polling station or the election.
