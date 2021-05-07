Police bid to trace woman who helped at scene of death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a woman who assisted at the scene of a death in Argyll and Bute.

Emergency services were alerted at around 5.15pm on April 23 and a 25-year-old woman was pulled from the water off Helensburgh pier.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been charged and appeared in court in connection with the death.

Police are looking to trace a woman who helped at the scene.

They said she had an English accent and was wearing a lanyard around her neck.

Detective Constable Angela Tipping said: “We believe this woman may have important information that could help with our inquiries.

“If anyone knows her or the woman herself see this appeal, please call us on 101, quoting incident 2765 of Friday April 23.”