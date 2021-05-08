Two men seriously injured after stabbings in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two men have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a double stabbing in Glasgow.

Officers found the pair, aged 41 and 39, wounded at a property on Keal Avenue, in the Blairdardie area in the west of city, on Saturday morning after being alerted to a disturbance at around 10.30am.

They are being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

No arrests have been made but officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday police received a report of a disturbance on Keal Avenue in Glasgow.

“Officers are in attendance and two men, aged 41 and 39, have been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”