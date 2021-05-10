Man in court charged with attempted murder after attack near polling station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an attack near a polling station in Paisley last week.

Police were called to Broomlands Street in the Renfrewshire town at around 9.15am on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident but stressed it was not related to the nearby polling station or the election.

Stewart McMeekin appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

The 25-year-old faced one charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

A second charge was made under Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995, making it an offence to have “an article with blade or point” in a public place.

He made no plea and was released on bail.