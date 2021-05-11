Witness appeal after teenager suffers alleged sexual assault in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted in Glasgow during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on the 19-year-old woman and subsequently released, Police Scotland said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and attempting to track down another woman who flagged down the police.

The incident is believed to have occurred near the roundabout junction between Dumbarton Road and Broomhill Drive, just off the Clydeside Expressway, between 3.15am and 3.45am.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan of the Greater Glasgow Division Public Protection Unit said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are appealing to anyone with information which could help to come forward.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to a woman who stopped officers near the roundabout at the time.

“She left the area without leaving her details and we would be keen to speak further to her as she may have information which is important to our investigation.

“If you recognise yourself from this description or know who this woman is, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2682 of May 8 2021. Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.