Mother and two young children reported missing

A mother and her two children have been reported missing from East Kilbride.

Lauren Young, 23, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason were last seen at around 3.35pm on Monday at Livingstone Drive in the Murray area.

Police Scotland said they have not been seen or heard from since and there is growing concern for their welfare.

We are appealing for information to help trace Lauren Young (23) and her two young children, Zak (5) and Mason (3), reported missing from the Murray area of East Kilbride. They were last seen near Livingstone Road around 3.35pm yesterday. READ MORE https://t.co/gtawy689by pic.twitter.com/xYEeIO0g1k — Lanark Police (@LanarkPolice) May 11, 2021

Sergeant Lorraine Fraser, of East Kilbride police station, said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Lauren and her two sons and we are keen to locate them as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Lauren and her children to contact us immediately.

“Similarly, Lauren, if you are reading this, let us know you, Zak and Mason are safe and well.”

Ms Young is described as being white, around 4ft 11ins tall with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing all black clothing.

Both children are described as having dark hair and it is not known what they were wearing at the time they went missing.