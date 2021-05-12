Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
Missing mother and children found safe

By Press Association
May 12 2021, 1.19pm
Police said the mother and her two children have been found (PA)
A mother and her two young children who were reported missing on Monday have been found safe and well, police said.

Lauren Young, 23, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason had last been seen at around 3.35pm on Monday at Livingstone Drive in the Murray area of East Kilbride.

Police said they were found safe and well on Wednesday.

Police in South Lanarkshire tweeted: “We are pleased to report Lauren Young and her two children missing from East Kilbride on Monday 10 May, have been traced safe and well.”