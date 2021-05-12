Missing mother and children found safe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A mother and her two young children who were reported missing on Monday have been found safe and well, police said.

Lauren Young, 23, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason had last been seen at around 3.35pm on Monday at Livingstone Drive in the Murray area of East Kilbride.

Police said they were found safe and well on Wednesday.

Police in South Lanarkshire tweeted: “We are pleased to report Lauren Young and her two children missing from East Kilbride on Monday 10 May, have been traced safe and well.”