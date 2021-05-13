Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car

By Press Association
May 13 2021, 9.40am Updated: May 13 2021, 12.40pm
Police are treating the incident in Dumfries as attempted murder (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car.

Police said they are treating the incident in Dumfries as attempted murder.

The 45-year-old was in Whitesands when she was struck by the car at about 8.15pm on Wednesday.

She was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was also struck by the car but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3169 of May 12.