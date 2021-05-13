Man arrested after fatal crash

A man has been arrested after a woman who was struck by a car in Dumfries and Galloway died.
The incident happened in Whitesands at around 8.15pm on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she later died.
She has now been named by Police Scotland as Nicola Kirk.
A 26-year-old woman was also struck by the car but did not sustain any serious injuries.
Detective Inspector Dean Little said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
