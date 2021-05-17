Anas Sarwar self-isolating after household member tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

The party said on Monday Mr Sarwar will continue fulfilling his role at Holyrood remotely during his stay-at-home period.

Any positive case has to remain in isolation until 10 days from when they started having symptoms, while the rest of the household should remain in isolation for 10 days from symptom onset in the symptomatic person.

It is understood the Scottish Labour leader has tested negative for coronavirus.

A party spokesman said: “Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19.

“Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.”