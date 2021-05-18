Slight fall in Scotland’s unemployment rate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate between January and March this year for those aged 16 and over was 4.3%, a 0.2% drop on the previous quarter.

This was lower than the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.8% for those aged 16 and over.

The employment rate for those aged 16-64 in Scotland was 74.4%, a 0.7% increase on the previous quarter.

There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.