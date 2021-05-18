Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
Slight fall in Scotland’s unemployment rate

By Press Association
May 18 2021, 7.36am
The unemployment rate in Scotland has fallen slightly (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scotland’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate between January and March this year for those aged 16 and over was 4.3%, a 0.2% drop on the previous quarter.

This was lower than the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.8% for those aged 16 and over.

The employment rate for those aged 16-64 in Scotland was 74.4%, a 0.7% increase on the previous quarter.

There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.