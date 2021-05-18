Woman aged 18 charged after train station assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged after two passengers were assaulted at a train station in North Lanarkshire.

A young woman was assaulted on Saturday at about 7.30pm at Coatbridge Sunnyside station.

She is currently being treated in hospital for severe injuries to her leg.

Her friend, who rushed to her aid, was also attacked by the same person.

Police said the attacker was draped in a Rangers flag.

An 18-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Tuesday.