Woman, 18, in court on assault charge after train station attack

An 18-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with assault after two passengers were attacked at a train station in North Lanarkshire.

A young woman was assaulted on Saturday at about 7.30pm at Coatbridge Sunnyside station.

She is currently being treated in hospital for severe injuries to her leg.

Her friend, who rushed to her aid, was also attacked by the same person.

Catherine Duffy, from Airdrie, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with assault to injury and assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

She made no plea and was released on bail.