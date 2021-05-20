Man killed in Inverclyde had a ‘heart of gold’, family say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a man allegedly murdered in Inverclyde have paid tribute to a “much loved son, brother, uncle and friend” with a “heart of gold”.

Anthony “Tony” Collins, 28, from Greenock, was found dead in a flat in Mackie Avenue, Port Glasgow, at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement released though police, his family said: “Tony was a much loved son, brother, uncle and friend. Tony was loved by many, he was such a fun loving character who made everyone laugh.

“He had a heart of gold and touched the hearts of everyone he met.

“We are beyond heartbroken as family and cannot put in to words the impact this has had on us all. Life will never be the same without him.”

Detective Inspector Nikki Wake, from Greenock Police Station, said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and our thoughts at this time are with Tony’s family and friends.”

Two men have been charged in connection with Mr Collins’ death.

Daniel Langman, 46, from Inverclyde, and Anthony McGovern, 35, from Dunoon, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody.