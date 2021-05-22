Man in critical condition after attack in lane

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an attempted murder in Ayrshire.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in a lane at the rear of Ladyford Avenue in Kilwinning at around 2.30am on Saturday.

Emergency services went to the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Police said their investigations so far have discovered that following a disturbance within an address in Ladyford Avenue, a number of male and female youths, aged between 16 and 20, were in the street and adjacent lane, with a lot of shouting going on.

The group ran off from the area before officers arrived.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Carr said: “A group of youths were involved in a disturbance in a lane at the rear of properties in Ladyford Avenue, so I’m sure people will have heard or seen the disturbance.

“I would appeal to local residents who have any information about this incident to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital so please do pass it on.

“We are conducting extra patrols in the vicinity and want to reassure the public that extensive inquiries are ongoing by dedicated officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0504 of May 22 2021 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.