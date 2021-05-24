Euro 2020: 6,000-capacity fan zone provisionally approved for Glasgow Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of fans can watch European Championship matches this summer in Glasgow Green after a fan zone was provisionally approved.

From Tuesday, up to 6,000 people per day can book free tickets for the outdoor space over the 31 days of the Uefa Euro 2020 tournament beginning on June 11.

The Scottish Government has approved plans for the largely seated outdoor space “subject to the state of the pandemic nearer the time”.

The tournament was delayed because of the pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes after Uefa last month signed off plans allowing 12,000 spectators to attend Hampden Park for the four games it is hosting, meaning the national stadium will be operating at about 25% capacity.

Scotland start their first major tournament in 23 years at Hampden against the Czech Republic on June 14.

The team then face England at Wembley on June 18 and return to Hampden to take on Croatia on June 22.

David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given approval for the Uefa Euro 2020 fan zone at Glasgow Green to take place, subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament, hopefully enabling the city to play its part in the wider event celebrations.

“We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a Covid-secure environment.

“It will bring vibrancy back to the city and provide an opportunity for the people of Scotland to come together once again, as well as providing a welcome boost for businesses.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “This is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow.

“While we have had to adapt to life under Covid-19 restrictions, the approval to have a fan zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience Uefa Euro 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results.”

Tickets for the fan zone are free of charge and available to book from Tuesday from the Uefa Euro 2020 Glasgow website

The fan zone will hold up to 6,000 people per day, split between two sessions.