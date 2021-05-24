Police release image of man they want to trace over assault in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives want to trace a man in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow’s George Square on the day thousands of Rangers fans celebrated the team’s premiership win in the city centre.

Officers released CCTV images of a man they think can help with their inquiries into the attack, which happened at about 11pm on Saturday, May 15.

He is white, with short, fair hair and a heavy build.

Detectives think the man can help with inquiries (Police Scotland/PA)

He was wearing a light grey hooded top, black combat trousers and blue trainers. He was also carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Leigh-Ann Sutherland, of Helen Street Police Station, said: “There was a large crowd gathered in George Square at the time of this assault and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“The man in the image, or anyone who can help with inquiries, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1055 of Saturday May 15.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, British Transport Police (BTP) are seeking witnesses after a Glasgow Subway security worker was knocked unconscious and left with serious facial injuries in a separate incident on the same day.

He was attacked at the north entrance to the Buchanan Street station at about 8.30pm.

A man approached him and punched him in the face, knocking him out and leaving him with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Following the assault, the attacker fled.

BTP said the station and city centre were “extremely busy” with football supporters at the time.

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can text them on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.