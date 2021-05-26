Glasgow’s main hospital has recorded most Covid deaths in Scotland, data shows

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in Scotland, new data shows.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has released a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by the hospital they occurred in.

Hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) health board area have recorded the most deaths.

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital had 809 deaths, while Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary had 628, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley 425 and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, 138.

In Lothian, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths, and the city’s Western General Hospital 152.

St John’s Hospital in Livingston had 134 deaths.

In Tayside, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee had 340 coronavirus fatalities while in Ayrshire and Arran the University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, had 339 and the University Hospital Ayr 186.

A total of 362 deaths took place in Lanarkshire’s University Hospital Wishaw, with 297 in University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, and 282 in University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recorded the most deaths in Grampian with 261, Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert the most in Forth Valley with 315, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, had the most in Fife with 210.

Almost a third (30%) of people who have died with Covid-19 lived in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, according to NRS data, with 17% in Lanarkshire and 14% in Lothian.

#NRSStats show as at 23 May, 10,114 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 4 deaths were registered between 17–23 May, a decrease of two from the previous week: the lowest weekly total since Sept 2020 https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 pic.twitter.com/FCTl0lVTHy — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) May 26, 2021

NRS published the data along with its weekly breakdown of Covid-19 deaths.

It shows that 10,114 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Four deaths relating to the virus were registered between May 17 and May 23, down two on the previous week.

This is the lowest weekly total since September 2020.

Two of these deaths were in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Under that daily measure, 7,666 deaths have been recorded, with no deaths in the past 24 hours but 546 new cases.

The daily test positivity rate is 2.1%.

A total of 98 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up one, with six patients in intensive care, no change.

Dr Scott Davidson, NHSGGC deputy medical director, said: “I want to offer my most sincere condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic. This has been an unprecedented and challenging time and, throughout, our teams have been doing their utmost to care for their patients.

“It is well known that Greater Glasgow and Clyde has a high proportion of Scotland’s most deprived areas and, unfortunately, those living in deprived areas are more likely to suffer Covid-19 infection and are at higher risk of more serious illness from the infection.

“Greater Glasgow and Clyde is also home to a significant minority ethnic population and we know that some ethnicities have increased risk of death from Covid-19. This emphasises the need to do all we can to address health inequalities as we recover from the pandemic.

“I want to thank all of our teams who, throughout, have done everything possible to help the most sick and vulnerable, working at the front line of the pandemic.

“They stepped up, under immense pressure. At all times, their focus has been on caring for our patients and supporting those close to them.

“We are all devastated that this illness has taken so many lives and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of those continuing to mourn their loved ones.”