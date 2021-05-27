Youth hostels reopen in tourist hotspots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Youth hostels in some of Scotland’s tourist hotspots are reopening from Friday, including on Skye, in Edinburgh city centre and on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Not-for-profit charity Hostelling Scotland is reopening its network on a phased basis following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 19 youth hostels will open, but only to people staying in private rooms.

These include Broadford and Portree on Skye, Port Charlotte on Islay, Rowardennan at Loch Lomond and the Cairngorm Lodge at Glenmore near Aviemore.

Others opening on this basis are Crianlarich, Aviemore, Edinburgh Central, Gairloch Sands, Glasgow, Glen Nevis, Glencoe, Inverness, Loch Ossian, Oban, Pitlochry, Stirling, Torridon and Ullapool.

Private rooms at Torridon Youth Hostel will open from Friday (Hostelling Scotland/PA)

A further 12 youth hostels can be hired in their entirety: Aberdeen, Achmelvich Beach, Braemar, Durness Smoo, Glen Affric, Glenbrittle, Kirkwall, Lochranza, Newton Stewart, Perth, Ratagan and Tobermory.

Margo Paterson, Hostelling Scotland chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our youth and affiliate hostel network after a very tough year.”

She said customer demand has increased following the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the reopened sites will help visitors discover the “best of Scotland”.

She added: “As we reflect on our most challenging year since 1931 and celebrate being 90 years young, we are determined that 2021 will be a year of positivity and hope, celebrating our hostelling family’s past, present and future.”