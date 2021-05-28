Man in court charged with woman’s murder

Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
By Press Association
May 28 2021, 4.52pm
Craig Walker appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday (John Linton/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was declared dead at a Renfrewshire flat.

Police attended the property in Cardon Square, Renfrew, at about 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Lauren Wilson, 34, from Paisley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig Walker, 39, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday accused of murder.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.

