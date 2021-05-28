Drop-in vaccination centres for 40-plus to open across Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Drop-in vaccination centres for people aged 40 and over are being opened across Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board.

The health board announced the move after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Glasgow City Council area would be the only part of Scotland to remain in Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

An outbreak of the Indian variant of the virus has led to rising cases in the local authority, with hotspots in the south of the city.

Earlier this week, the health board called on people living in the south of Glasgow aged 40 or over to visit a Covid-19 vaccination drop-in centre running at the Gurdwara in Pollokshields.

The centre opened on Thursday with 200 appointments available.

From tomorrow we have launched drop-in vaccine clinics for over 40s who are either yet to receive their jag, or, have waited longer than 10 weeks for a second dose. Please see our website for full details of drop-in sites and opening hours: https://t.co/bn5to4AALD — NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) May 28, 2021

Now, similar centres are being opened across the health board area, with a set number of appointments at each on a first come, first served basis.

People aged 40 or over who have not yet had a first dose of a vaccine – or who had their first dose of AstraZeneca in March – can attend the centres from Saturday.

Several sites are in Glasgow but drop-in vaccinations will also be offered in Paisley, Bearsden, Alexandria, Renfrew, Johnstone, Greenock, Dumbarton, Eastwood, Kirkintilloch, Clydebank and Port Glasgow.

Locations and times can be found on the health board website at NHSGGC: Drop-In Vaccinations.