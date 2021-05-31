Woman charged after incident near Ibrox following Rangers title victory

A woman has been charged in connection with an incident near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on the day of Rangers’ title victory.
On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the football stadium on May 15.
It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.
A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.
Police Scotland said its inquiry into disorder in Glasgow, which followed Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season, is ongoing.
A total of 30 arrests have been made in relation to events in George Square and one from near Ibrox.
