Police investigating after firearm discharged in street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are investigating after a shot was fired in a town street in the early hours of the morning.

No-one was injured but a window was damaged in the incident in Meadowhead Road in Craigneuk near Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

Officers said the firearm was discharged at about 1.40am on Tuesday outside a house in the street and urged anyone with information to contact them.

We are appealing for witnesses following a report of a firearm discharge in the Wishaw area. The incident happened… Posted by Lanarkshire Police Division on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Detective Inspector David Lamont of Lanarkshire CID said: “The discharge of a firearm is extremely dangerous, thankfully in this instance no-one was injured but we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information, or who may have been in the area around the time of this incident and saw anything suspicious to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0291 of May 31 2021.